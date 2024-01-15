en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Google Pixel Set to Challenge Google’s Search Engine Dominance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
Google Pixel Set to Challenge Google’s Search Engine Dominance

In a potentially transformative move, Google Pixel is set to introduce a feature allowing users to choose their preferred search engine, thereby contesting Google’s default dominion. Akin to a whisper in the tech world, there are reports of this significant development hidden within the upcoming Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 version of the Pixel launcher. The information, unveiled by Nail Sadykov on social media, points to a concealed ‘Search Engine’ option, a move that could redefine the user interface of countless Pixel smartphones.

Choice – The New Watchword

With this new feature, Google Pixel users will have the liberty to configure third-party apps as their search engine. This not only personalizes the user experience but also potentially transforms the appearance of the search widget on the home screen. Alternative search engines like Bing and DuckDuckGo could emerge as viable replacements for Google, enhancing privacy and accommodating diverse user preferences.

Chrome Might Follow Suit

Adding to the intrigue, Lance Adams has hinted at Google possibly allowing users to change the default search engine in the Chrome web browser as well. This adjustment could potentially alter the dynamics of the mobile search engine market, challenging Google’s long-standing supremacy.

Revolutionizing the Android Experience

This development is part of a broader trend where original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are gradually allowing users to select their preferred search engine during the setup of a new Android smartphone. This shift aims to foster healthy competition among search engine providers, and it is not yet clear if this feature will be limited to certain brands or if it will become a standard option available across all brands. However, it is certain that this move will set the stage for a more user-centric and flexible Android experience.

0
Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
2 mins ago
India Unveils Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar: A New Benchmark in Science and Technology Recognition
In an unprecedented move, the Indian government has launched the inaugural Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP), a national science award aimed at recognizing exceptional contributions in various scientific and technological fields. This initiative, marking a significant shift in the country’s science and technology sector, replaces over 300 awards that were previously scattered across multiple institutions. Unveiling
India Unveils Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar: A New Benchmark in Science and Technology Recognition
Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines Show Promising Results in High-Risk Populations, Study Finds
5 mins ago
Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines Show Promising Results in High-Risk Populations, Study Finds
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
5 mins ago
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
TCS Boosts AI Focus: Launches AI Experience Zone and Trains 150,000 Employees in GenAI
2 mins ago
TCS Boosts AI Focus: Launches AI Experience Zone and Trains 150,000 Employees in GenAI
AI Identifies Surgery Patients with Risky Drinking Habits, Study Finds
4 mins ago
AI Identifies Surgery Patients with Risky Drinking Habits, Study Finds
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
4 mins ago
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Festive Season: A Mosaic of Celebration
29 seconds
India's Festive Season: A Mosaic of Celebration
Ukraine Seeks Davos Support Against Russian Invasion; ECB Anticipates Interest Rate Cuts
1 min
Ukraine Seeks Davos Support Against Russian Invasion; ECB Anticipates Interest Rate Cuts
Bombay High Court Orders Strict Vigilance Against Harmful Nylon Manja
2 mins
Bombay High Court Orders Strict Vigilance Against Harmful Nylon Manja
KSAMC Probes Building Permit Violations Amid Growing Criticism
2 mins
KSAMC Probes Building Permit Violations Amid Growing Criticism
Small Businesses in British Columbia Struggle with CEBA Loan Repayment
2 mins
Small Businesses in British Columbia Struggle with CEBA Loan Repayment
West Ham U21 Captain Michael Forbes Commits to Club until 2026
3 mins
West Ham U21 Captain Michael Forbes Commits to Club until 2026
Edmonds International Women's Day 2024: Celebrating 'InspireInclusion'
3 mins
Edmonds International Women's Day 2024: Celebrating 'InspireInclusion'
Kate Bullman Shines with Career-high 23 Points in Redbirds' Victory Over Missouri State
3 mins
Kate Bullman Shines with Career-high 23 Points in Redbirds' Victory Over Missouri State
AI Identifies Surgery Patients with Risky Drinking Habits, Study Finds
4 mins
AI Identifies Surgery Patients with Risky Drinking Habits, Study Finds
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
9 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app