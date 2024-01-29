Google Pixel 8 Pro Introduces Contactless Smart Thermometer Feature

In a significant update to its Pixel 8 Pro, Google has introduced a contactless smart thermometer feature. The device's infrared sensor, initially designed for object temperature measurement, has now been repurposed to facilitate body temperature readings through the scanning of the temporal arteries.
Revolution in Body Temperature Measurement
The sensor, positioned near the rear camera of the Pixel 8 Pro, requires a proximity of 0.5 inches from the skin for accurate temperature measurements. The temperature range it caters to spans from 36.1°C to 40°C with a degree of accuracy of "+/-0.3°C." Google asserts that this method of temperature measurement surpasses the accuracy of traditional forehead thermometers, a claim backed by clinical trials. These trials found the accuracy of Google's feature to be on par with FDA-certified temporal artery thermometers.
Enhanced User Experience
To ensure ease of use, Google has equipped the Pixel 8 Pro with an LDAF laser autofocus sensor that determines the optimal distance for temperature measurement. Additionally, the device provides tactile feedback and voice commands to guide users through the temperature measurement process.
Reliability and Approval
This smart thermometer function has successfully undergone the rigorous FDA De Novo classification process, thereby affirming it meets the standards of a medical device. This emphasizes the feature's reliability and its operational independence from a network connection. This innovation forms part of Google's recent feature update for the Pixel 8 Pro, aimed at offering users a convenient, hygienic, and reliable way to measure body temperature.