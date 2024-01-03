en English
Tech

Google Meet: A Comprehensive Look at Its Features and Alternatives

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Google Meet: A Comprehensive Look at Its Features and Alternatives

In the digital landscape, Google Meet has emerged as a potent, user-friendly video and audio conferencing tool that has its roots in the now-discontinued Google Hangouts and Google+. Since its inception in 2017, Google Meet has carved out a significant presence among video conferencing platforms. It is accessible through any contemporary web browser and also offers applications for iOS and Android devices. The service is complimentary for any Google account holder and boasts a wide array of features.

The Extensive Features of Google Meet

Google Meet facilitates instant meeting launches, sending invites, chat functionality, background blurring or substitution, screen sharing, a raise hand feature, and the use of emojis for interaction. For larger meetings encompassing up to 1,000 participants, advanced features like meeting recording, attendance tracking, noise cancellation, and in-domain live streaming are available, albeit under a premium Google Workspace plan. Furthermore, Google Meet has integrated live streaming to YouTube for enterprise-level plans.

Pros and Cons of Google Meet

Google Meet is highly recommended for cost-effective video and audio conferencing, large meetings, screen sharing, and maintaining privacy during meetings. However, it may fall short for users seeking an all-in-one platform, as Google Meet lacks natural integration with other Google cloud communication tools. The phase-out of the whiteboard feature and the absence of an option to pay solely for premium video/audio conferencing without subscribing to a Google Workspace plan may deter some users. The unique selling point of Google Meet lies in its ease of access – many users already have Google accounts, and the service doesn’t require any desktop software.

Bluedot: An AI Chrome Extension for Google Meet

Bluedot, an AI Chrome Extension specifically designed for Google Meet, offers features such as meeting recording, transcription, AI-generated notes, screen recording, meeting highlights, annotation, comments, and video editing. This tool ensures privacy and convenience without the use of bots to record meetings. It complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and is in the process of obtaining SOC-2 Type-2 certification for security and privacy.

Open-Source Alternatives to Google Meet

While Google Meet is a formidable tool, users looking for alternatives have several open-source video conferencing tools at their disposal. Some of these include Jitsi Meet, Jami, Nextcloud Talk, Element, BigBlueButton, and Wire. Each provides secure and encrypted video conferencing, with distinct features, hosting, and usage details. The web page invites readers to share their preferred options and discusses the advantages and disadvantages of each tool.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

