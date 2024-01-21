Google Maps Update Bug Plagues CarPlay Users: A Waiting Game for Solutions

Emerging from the recent update to Google Maps, a bug is throwing a wrench into the lives of Apple iPhone users who depend on the app for CarPlay. With the release of version 6.97.0 on January 9, the issue has manifested itself, causing a failure in the app's loading on the CarPlay Dashboard. As a result, users are left with the only option of utilizing Google Maps in full-screen mode.
The Impact of the Bug
This glitch has proven to be a significant inconvenience, primarily for users who rely on Google Maps for its advanced features, such as satellite navigation. The persistence of the bug, coupled with Google's silence on the matter, has left many users in the lurch. Despite the release of a subsequent version 6.98.1, it remains unclear whether this update addresses the CarPlay issue. Google's failure to publish a changelog with details of the fixes has only added to the uncertainty.
Temporary Solutions and User Experiences
Some users have found a temporary workaround by resetting the app's permission settings to 'always' allow location access. However, this fix doesn't seem to be universal, as it does not work for everyone. The bug does not affect all users uniformly; while some report the app functioning perfectly on devices, such as the iPhone 15 Pro, there appears to be no clear pattern to predict who is impacted.
What Lies Ahead?
Until Google acknowledges the issue and releases a dedicated solution, the affected users are left with few options. They have been advised to either reset permissions or avoid updating the app. The tech giant's silence on the matter is not only frustrating for the users but also raises questions about the responsiveness of such companies to the issues faced by their patrons. The need for transparency and swift action in addressing such bugs is a reminder of the increasing dependency on technology for daily activities.