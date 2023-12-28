en English
India

Google Maps to Discontinue Driving Mode Feature on Android

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:08 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:16 am EST
Google Maps users may soon find themselves without a familiar tool as the tech giant plans to remove the Driving Mode feature from its Android app in February 2024. This revelation came to light through two strings found in version 14.52 of the Google app, as reported by 9To5Google.

The Driving Mode Experience

The Driving Mode feature on Google Maps was designed to help drivers concentrate on the road by reducing distractions from other phone apps. The functionality offered a hands-free method to interact with the app, highlighting essential driving information through a simplified interface. The map, clear directions, and real-time traffic updates were all displayed prominently, while non-essential features were hidden.

Shifting to Google Assistant

With the impending discontinuation of the Driving Mode, Google seems to be encouraging users to switch to using Google Assistant for tasks like calling, messaging, or playing media while navigating. The strings unearthed by 9To5Google suggest tapping the microphone to activate Assistant for these functions. However, this shift may not be welcomed by all users. Some are hesitant to use voice assistants, and mishaps by the Assistant could still necessitate looking at the phone screen.

User Reaction and Speculation

The decision to remove the Driving Mode feature follows the removal of the Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard in 2022, which was originally meant to replace Android Auto for phone screens. This sequence of events has left users speculating about the future of in-car navigation experiences. While the exact reason for this move remains unknown, some users are hopeful that Google is developing a revised driving mode that will offer more options for safe navigation and phone interaction.

In conclusion, the upcoming changes indicate a shift in Google’s approach to in-car navigation, moving from a visual focus to an emphasis on voice commands. While some users may view this as a step towards a more streamlined and safe driving experience, others may find the transition challenging.

India Tech Transportation
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

