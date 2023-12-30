en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Google Home App Redesign: Unveiling Advanced Features and Improved Functionality

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:42 pm EST
Google Home App Redesign: Unveiling Advanced Features and Improved Functionality

Unveiling a significant redesign in May, the Google Home app has been subjected to a noteworthy uplift. The application now boasts an array of enhanced features such as ‘favorites’, which provides users with the convenience of effortlessly accessing and controlling their preferred devices and routines across a multitude of gadgets such as the Pixel Tablet, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel 8 Pro.

Enhanced Activity Tab and Voice Command Consistency

Apart from the favorites feature, the new Activity tab has proved to be a valuable asset for users with Nest cameras or smoke detectors. This tab enables users to meticulously track events and triggers within a smart home setup. Furthermore, the Google Home app has rectified inconsistencies in voice command functionality. Now, users can access visual commands for smart devices like blinds and air purifiers, which were previously only accessible via voice.

Advanced Automations and The New Script Editor

Progressing beyond simple voice-activated routines, the app has introduced advanced automations. Users now have the ability to create ‘if-then’ automations based on specific conditions. This advancement has been made possible by the introduction of the new Script Editor feature. With this feature, users can create automations based on sensor data, notifications, and complex conditions.

Looking Forward

While there is room for further improvements, such as enhancing the power of routines and better integrating voice commands, the Google Home app is indeed making strides towards becoming a robust smart home dashboard. Despite the challenges, it’s evident that the app is moving in a positive direction after years of stagnation.

0
Science & Technology Smartphones Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023 in Space: A Year of Triumphs and Trials

By BNN Correspondents

AI: From Dartmouth Conference to Dominating Daily Life

By BNN Correspondents

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Gears Up for Exploration, SpaceX Launches X-37B

By Quadri Adejumo

US Military's Secretive X-37B Space Drone Launched by SpaceX's Falcon Heavy

By Muhammad Jawad

NASA's Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap towards the Future of Space Explo ...
@Science & Technology · 29 mins
NASA's Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap towards the Future of Space Explo ...
heart comment 0
How Cold Weather Impacts Electric Vehicle Performance: Precautions and Solutions

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

How Cold Weather Impacts Electric Vehicle Performance: Precautions and Solutions
2023: A Year of Global Turning Points

By Wojciech Zylm

2023: A Year of Global Turning Points
The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger

By Waqas Arain

The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger
NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission: Exploring Beyond the Stars’ Boundaries

By Rafia Tasleem

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission: Exploring Beyond the Stars' Boundaries
Latest Headlines
World News
USA Boxing's 'Transgender Policy': A Step towards Inclusivity or a Jab at Fair Play?
16 seconds
USA Boxing's 'Transgender Policy': A Step towards Inclusivity or a Jab at Fair Play?
Shift in Hong Kong's Political Landscape: Elections sans Opposition
21 seconds
Shift in Hong Kong's Political Landscape: Elections sans Opposition
Unexpected Setback for Athletes: Last-Minute Logistic Support Withdrawn from Major Race Event
2 mins
Unexpected Setback for Athletes: Last-Minute Logistic Support Withdrawn from Major Race Event
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Agenda: Gridiron, Gardening and Cost-of-living Relief
5 mins
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Agenda: Gridiron, Gardening and Cost-of-living Relief
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
6 mins
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
6 mins
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
7 mins
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
8 mins
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
9 mins
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
1 hour
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app