Google Expands Real-Money Game Support on Play Store

Google has declared its intention to broaden its support for real-money games (RMG) on the Play Store, initiating this expansion in India, Brazil, and Mexico in June. The tech titan’s policy update will accommodate a wider range of RMG apps, including those that are legal but not necessarily regulated, in accordance with local laws.

Expanding the Play Store’s RMG Landscape

The move to enlarge the scope of RMG apps is underpinned by feedback from pilots and users, as well as collaborations with developers to ensure alignment with the industry’s diverse earning models and unique economics. This expansion, which will commence in June, will allow developers in India, Brazil, and Mexico to offer a broader range of RMG apps, covering various game types and operators not encompassed by existing licensing frameworks. Google anticipates that this will create a more inclusive platform for developers in these regions and plans to extend this expansion to additional countries subsequently.

Adjusting the Service Fee Model

Karan Gambhir, Google’s Director of Global Trust & Safety Partnerships, stated that the service fee model for real-money games will evolve to reflect the value provided by Google Play and to sustain the Android and Play ecosystems. However, he did not provide specific details regarding the new fee structure. This strategic move to welcome more RMG apps is also seen as a way for Google to generate additional revenue through service fees, particularly as the company faces global pressure to allow alternative payment methods.

Policy Implementation and Future Plans

Google has been running an application-only pilot program to facilitate the distribution of fantasy sports and Rummy game apps developed by India-incorporated game developers. The tech giant extended the pilot’s duration for approved apps until June 30, 2023, allowing developers ample time to prepare for the broader policy implementation. Detailed policies, including restrictions such as age limits and geo-restrictions, will be published in the coming months.

Google’s decision to support more real-money games on the Play Store, governed by local laws, is a significant development for the company and the RMG sector. The implications of this policy shift will be watched closely by both developers and users alike as the Play Store continues to evolve and expand its offerings.