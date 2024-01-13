Google Enhances Integration between Google Drive and Google Calendar

In a significant stride towards bolstering productivity, Google has unveiled a new feature enhancing the cross-functionality between Google Drive and Google Calendar. The update enables users to share documents and files directly with all invitees of a Google Calendar meeting, eliminating the need for individual file sharing or creating shareable links.

Navigating the New Update

Users can now utilize the share dialog in Google Drive to locate their scheduled meetings by name, revealing pertinent details such as date, time, and attendee count. Once a meeting is identified, the file can be attached by selecting the ‘Attach to calendar event’ option, ensuring it’s linked to the corresponding Google Calendar meeting invite.

Addressing Access and Permission Challenges

This update is a strategic move to mitigate access and permission issues encountered during meetings. Google will now prompt users to share the file with attendees if it’s directly attached to a Google Calendar invite, thus easing the sharing process and reducing the likelihood of access-related issues.

Requirements and Availability

The file sharing function necessitates the user to be either the owner or an editor of the document and a participant in the meeting. The feature is currently being rolled out and will be accessible to all Google Workspace users, including those with personal Google accounts, within the next two weeks.