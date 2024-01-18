Google Ends Support for Android 4.4 KitKat: What It Means for Users

In a recent announcement, Google has stated its intent to cease support for Android 4.4 (KitKat), a move that will significantly affect the utility of devices operating on this platform. Introduced in autumn 2013, KitKat has been a mainstay of many Android devices, managing crucial functions including system security updates and supporting a vast array of applications and APIs.

Implications of the End of Support

With the discontinuation of Google Play Services for KitKat, users will no longer have the ability to download apps from the Play Store. This poses a significant impact on the functionality of various essential applications. Services such as Uber, along with major Google apps, will likely cease to operate correctly, if at all, on devices using this version of Android.

Devices Affected by the Change

This move by Google will affect a range of devices, including models from Samsung, Motorola, Google Nexus, Sony, Alcatel, Wiko, Archos, Acer, HTC, ZTE, and numerous Chinese brands. Google has, however, assured that only about 1% of active Android devices are currently using KitKat, thus limiting the overall impact of this decision.

Recommendations and Workarounds

Even though the changes are yet to take effect, users are advised to download or update any necessary apps while they still can. Once Google Play Services stop, users can manually install APKs from other sources, albeit with certain inherent risks. Google recommends using devices running KitKat for non-Internet-related purposes, such as alarm clocks or media players, for enhanced security. For full app functionality, users are suggested to upgrade to newer Android models.