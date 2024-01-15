en English
Tech

Google Chrome Update: Relocating the Address Bar for Easier Browsing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
In a significant shift towards user convenience, Google Chrome, the popular internet browser, has recently introduced an update for iPhone users, enabling them to relocate the address bar from the top to the bottom of the screen. This move is aimed at enhancing browsing experience, especially on larger smartphone screens, where reaching the top of the screen with one hand can be a challenge. The feature, as of now, is available exclusively for iPhone users, with hopes of an Android version in the offing.

Two Ways to Shift the Address Bar

The latest update provides two different methods for users to shift the address/search bar. The first method is a direct interaction with the address bar itself. Users have to touch and hold the address bar, which prompts a pop-up option to move it to the bottom of the screen. The same process can be followed in reverse to relocate the address bar back to the top, if desired.

Adjusting from Chrome Settings

The second method involves a visit to the Chrome settings menu. Here, users can adjust the position of the address bar according to their preference. This option provides a more permanent solution for users who prefer the address bar at the bottom of the screen.

Controversy Over Cookies

In related news, Google Chrome is also contemplating phasing out the use of cookies, a move that has the online advertising industry on edge. The company is planning to initiate limited testing for 1% of its users, with an eventual goal to eliminate cookies for all users. The advertising industry is apprehensive about the lack of education and proper replacement technologies. However, Google executives maintain that these changes have been made in collaboration with the internet ecosystem and aim to strike a balance between business objectives and consumer privacy.

Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

