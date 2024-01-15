Google Augments Custom Chrome Tabs with New Features

Google is introducing a series of enhancements to the functionality of custom Chrome tabs in its Canary release, unveiling features aimed at improving accessibility and user experience. One of the key additions is a Read Aloud shortcut. When enabled, it allows users to have web content read aloud to them within the custom tabs, complete with playback and speed controls.

Advertisment

Comparative Analysis: Read Aloud and Google Assistant

Although the Read Aloud feature shares some similarities with Google Assistant's 'Read it out loud' option, it sets itself apart through a slightly different interface. Both the Chrome Read Aloud and Assistant feature, however, do not support continuous listening after exiting the website. Users seeking uninterrupted listening will need to rely on Google's separate Reading Mode app.

Experimenting with App-Specific Browser History

Adding to the utility of custom tabs, Google is also venturing into categorizing browser history by application. This feature aims to simplify the process of locating specific sites visited through custom tabs. However, this app-specific history feature is not yet operational.

Custom tabs are a version of Chrome designed to operate within other apps. They share cookies and history with the main Chrome browser to ensure a seamless browsing experience across different applications. The introduction of these new features underscores Google's commitment to the development of custom tabs, regardless of past explorations of alternatives such as a full custom browser within the Google app that did not share history and cookies with Chrome.