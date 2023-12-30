en English
Tech

Google Agrees to $5 Billion Settlement in Privacy Lawsuit Over ‘Incognito’ Tracking

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:18 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:32 pm EST
In a landmark move, Google has agreed to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit that alleged the tech giant of tracking users even in the ‘incognito’ mode of its Chrome browser. The class-action lawsuit, filed in 2020, contended that Google misled users into thinking their internet activities wouldn’t be tracked while using incognito mode, despite the company’s advertising technologies continuing to collect data.

The ‘Incognito’ Illusion

The lawsuit claimed that Google continued to collect details of users’ site visits and activities, even when they used ‘private’ browsing modes. This raised concerns about user privacy and the control individuals have over their personal information online. The allegations brought into focus Google’s analytics, cookies, and apps that allegedly allowed the company to track activity even when users set Google’s Chrome browser to ‘Incognito’ mode or other browsers to ‘private’ browsing mode. The case covered ‘millions’ of Google users since June 1, 2016, and sought a minimum of $5,000 in damages per user for violations of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws.

Settlement Terms and Implications

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but the original suit sought $5 billion on behalf of users. The settlement is still pending approval by a federal judge. Lawyers for the plaintiffs anticipate presenting the court with a final settlement agreement by Feb. 24. The lawsuit’s resolution may prompt a reconsideration of privacy practices and policies by tech companies. It serves as a reminder for these companies to ensure that users’ expectations of privacy are met, particularly in modes marketed as private or secure.

Google’s Future Commitments

Google announced plans to shift away from precision-targeting ads and eliminate third-party cookies on its Chrome browser by 2022. However, as of the announcement, the company had not yet completely done away with third-party cookies. Google stated it intends to disable the technology by the second half of 2024. This future commitment, coupled with the recent settlement, may signal a shift in how tech giants handle user privacy and data collection.

Tech
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

