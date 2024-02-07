Google Agrees to $350M Settlement Over Google+ Data Breach

Google has agreed to pay a whopping $350 million to reach a settlement over a lawsuit stemmed from a security breach on its now-defunct social networking platform, Google+. The breach allegedly resulted in the exposure of private data of up to half a million users, raising a flag for privacy concerns and triggering a backlash not dissimilar to the one Facebook encountered with the infamous Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Google+ Breach and Fallout

The social networking platform, launched back in 2011 with a motive to rival Facebook, fell short of achieving a comparable level of user engagement. Google+ was initially scheduled to be shut down for consumers in August 2019. However, a newly discovered bug in December 2018 led Google to hasten the shutdown to April 2019. Despite its closure for the general public, the platform lived on for the enterprise sector under a new name, Google Currents, until it got shut down in 2022.

Shareholders' Lawsuit and Settlement

The lawsuit, led by Rhode Island Treasurer James Diossa on behalf of a state pension fund that owned Alphabet stock, involved Alphabet shareholders from April 2018 to April 2019. The shareholders accused Google of knowing about the software glitch that resulted in the data exposure by March 2018 and failing to disclose it.

While Google denies any wrongdoing, stating no evidence was found that data was misused, the settlement still requires approval by US District Judge Trina Thompson. This legal resolution follows other settlements by Google, including an undisclosed one with Singular Computing over patent infringement, a $700 million settlement to allow more competition in its Play app store, and a $93 million settlement with California over misleading location tracking practices.

Implications and Future of Data Security

This settlement underscores the growing scrutiny and legal implications that tech companies face over data privacy lapses. It emphasizes the imperative need for robust data protection protocols and transparency in handling security incidents. The case sets a benchmark for accountability and transparency in managing sensitive user information, thus reshaping the landscape of data privacy regulations and corporate governance in the digital ecosystem.