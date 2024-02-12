Golf GTI MT Ultimate: Volkswagen's Manual Farewell Masterpiece

In a nod to the end of an era, Volkswagen Italy unveils a limited edition of the Golf GTI, christened the MT Ultimate. A swansong for the manual transmission in this iconic sports compact, the MT Ultimate is set to capture the hearts of Italian enthusiasts with its exclusive features and commemorative details. Available in three distinctive colors—red, white, and black—this special edition will be produced in a run of just 110 units, making it a truly exclusive collector's item.

The GTI MT Ultimate: A Fitting Tribute

The Golf GTI MT Ultimate proudly showcases its heritage with dedicated colors, 19-inch two-tone or black alloy wheels, and unique design elements. The GTI MT Ultimate logo adorns the door pillar, while a commemorative plaque, visible through the right side window, adds a touch of exclusivity. The car's black details and specific alloy wheels further accentuate its distinctive character.

Under the hood, the Golf GTI MT Ultimate houses a 1984 cm3 turbo four-cylinder engine, delivering a maximum power output of 245 hp and a peak torque of 370 Nm. With these impressive specifications, the MT Ultimate can reach a top speed of 250 km/h and sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 6.4 seconds.

Premium Features for the Ultimate Driving Experience

The Golf GTI MT Ultimate is equipped with an array of premium features to ensure an unparalleled driving experience. Matrix LED IQ.Light headlights and LED front fog lights illuminate the road ahead, while Rear Traffic Alert and adaptive suspension enhance safety and comfort. The Harman Kardon audio system provides crystal-clear sound, making every journey a delight.

Priced at 52,950 euros, the Golf GTI MT Ultimate will be available for delivery by the end of spring. As the sun sets on the manual transmission in Volkswagen's Golf GTI, the MT Ultimate stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of this classic sports compact and the joy of manual driving.

Embracing the Future, Honoring the Past

As Volkswagen moves towards an increasingly automated and electric future, the Golf GTI MT Ultimate serves as a poignant reminder of the brand's rich history and the enduring appeal of manual driving. This limited edition model offers Italian enthusiasts a final opportunity to own a piece of automotive history and celebrate the legacy of the original Golf GTI.

With its exclusive features, commemorative details, and powerful performance, the Golf GTI MT Ultimate is more than just a car—it's a tribute to the passion and dedication of Volkswagen's engineers and a celebration of the iconic Golf GTI's manual heritage. As the end of the manual transmission era draws near, the MT Ultimate stands as a fitting farewell, encapsulating the spirit of driving pleasure that has defined the Golf GTI for generations.