GoFundMe Strengthens Fight Against Fraud with Rigorous Verification Processes

In the aftermath of high-profile events, GoFundMe, a leading crowdfunding platform, has taken significant steps to ensure the authenticity of associated fundraising campaigns. This move is an attempt to instil trust and confidence among donors and to mitigate the risk of fraudulent activities.

Comprehensive Monitoring and Verification

GoFundMe has implemented stringent monitoring and verification processes to scrutinize campaigns related to notable events. These campaigns are actively reviewed, and those found legitimate are consolidated into a dedicated hub on the platform's website. This consolidation not only offers easier access to donors but also provides a sense of assurance about the campaign's legitimacy.

Identifying Anomalous Campaigns

The crowdfunding platform leverages its extensive database of donations to detect campaigns exhibiting unusual patterns, dubbed as anomalous campaigns. Such patterns could be an indication of potential fraudulent activities, calling for immediate investigation and action.

Additional Security via Financial Institutions

GoFundMe's fight against fraud is further strengthened by the anti-fraud measures employed by payment processors and banks managing the transfer of funds raised via the platform. These financial institutions, equipped with their own systems, identify and prevent fraudulent transactions, offering an additional layer of security to the donations made.

The platform's efforts follow a letter from a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General, including Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, urging GoFundMe to improve its disclosure policies and offer more clarity to consumers. The coalition's letter requested detailed explanations on how GoFundMe investigates fundraisers, determines actions on donations, and handles unacceptable donations. The letter was signed by a list of Attorneys General, reflecting a collective call for increased transparency and accountability from the crowdfunding giant.