Globe At Home's Exclusive Chinese New Year Promotions: Blazing Fast Internet, Free Disney+ Mobile, and More

As the Chinese New Year approaches, Globe At Home is rolling out an array of exclusive promotions for their internet services. The new package, GFiber 1799, offers up to 200 Mbps internet speed through a WiFi 6 modem, along with a 12-month free subscription to Disney+ Mobile, a 12-month free subscription to KonsultaMD for healthcare services, and P1,000 Razer Gold Credits for gamers. New customers can apply for fiber internet via the company's website and enjoy free installation with fast and reliable connectivity set up in as little as 24 hours.

A Smorgasbord of Benefits

GFiber Prepaid customers are in for a treat with a free 3-month Viu Premium voucher for Chinese drama series, a complimentary BlastTV Subscription for unlimited streaming, and the option of unlimited fiber internet for a year with GFiberSURF UNLI 9999. Furthermore, Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi customers can avail themselves of exclusive shopping offers from February 13 to 15, including a P50 discount on every purchase of Home Prepaid WiFi at the Globe Shopee official store, and the option to pay only P159 monthly for 12 months through Shopee SPaylater.

Embracing the Celebration

Globe At Home's goal is to be an integral part of every Filipino family's celebration of the Chinese New Year. By providing affordable and fast connectivity, along with special benefits for GFiber Prepaid users and exclusive online shopping offers for Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi customers, the company aims to make the special occasion truly memorable.

A Confluence of Tradition and Technology

The Chinese New Year is not just about feasting and family reunions. It's a time of reflection, gratitude, and hope for the future. In today's digital age, reliable internet connectivity has become an essential part of our lives. Globe At Home recognizes this and is committed to providing its customers with the best possible service. By offering these exclusive promotions, the company is not only embracing the spirit of the Chinese New Year but also celebrating the convergence of tradition and technology.

As the Year of the Dragon gives way to the Year of the Rat, Globe At Home invites its customers to welcome the new year with open arms and open hearts. With its range of exclusive promotions and offers, the company hopes to bring joy, prosperity, and good fortune to every Filipino family.

This Chinese New Year, Globe At Home is not just offering internet services. It's offering a connection to the world, a bridge to new opportunities, and a chance to create lasting memories with loved ones. So, as the firecrackers light up the sky and the dragon dances fill the streets, let's raise a glass to the future and to the power of connection.