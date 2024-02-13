GlobalFoundries Reports Mixed Q4 Results: Revenue Down 11.8% and Lower-than-Expected Forecast

GlobalFoundries, a leading contract chipmaker, has reported a year-over-year decline of 11.8% in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, with earnings of $1.85 billion. Despite delivering in-line to better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, the company's forecast for the current period is lower than expected due to weakness in the communications infrastructure and data center segment.

A Mixed Bag of Results

GlobalFoundries reported a decline in revenue, with key metrics such as wafer shipments, smart mobile devices, and communications infrastructure & data center segment showing a downward trend. However, the company highlighted growth in the Automotive end market, with over $1 billion in revenue in 2023. John Hollister was also welcomed as the new CFO of the company.

Weakness in Communications Infrastructure and Data Center Segment

The company forecasts a lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue of $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion, due to weakness in the communications infrastructure and data center segment. Customers are clearing excess chip inventory and opting for more advanced manufacturing processes not provided by GlobalFoundries. The CEO, Thomas Caulfield, attributed this weakness to the accelerated node migration of customers to single-digit nanometers.

Competition and Supply Glut

GlobalFoundries faces competition from larger rivals and a supply glut in the semiconductor industry. The company expects adjusted profit per share to be in the range of 18 cents to 28 cents, which is lower than analysts' estimates. The fourth-quarter profit was reported at $278 million, or 50 cents a share, compared with $668 million, or $1.21 a share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Despite the challenges, GlobalFoundries expects automotive revenue growth to continue in 2024 due to increased semiconductor content in vehicles. However, the company remains cautious about the outlook for 2024. The first-quarter revenue is expected to be below current analyst expectations, and the outlook for adjusted earnings also falls short of current analyst expectations.

In conclusion, GlobalFoundries reported mixed results for the quarter ended December 2023, with a decline in revenue and lower-than-expected forecast for the current period. The company faces competition from larger rivals and a supply glut in the semiconductor industry. However, growth in the Automotive end market remains a positive sign for the company. The first-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion, and adjusted profit per share is expected to be in the range of 18 cents to 28 cents.