Global Smartphone Market Eyes Recovery: Budget and Premium Segments to Surge in 2024

The global smartphone industry is poised for a notable rebound this year, buoyed by emerging markets and innovative technology. Counterpoint Research's latest analysis projects a 3% increase in global smartphone shipments, signaling a robust recovery from last year's slump. This resurgence is attributed to easing inflation, the allure of generative AI in premium devices, and a surge in demand within the budget-economy segment.

Emerging Markets Fuel Growth

India, the Middle East, and Africa are spotlighted as key drivers for the smartphone market's revival, with a particular emphasis on budget-friendly models. Counterpoint's report underscores an 11% growth forecast for the budget segment in 2024, following a contraction in 2023. This segment, featuring phones priced between $150 and $249, is expected to benefit from softened inflation and currency stabilization, especially in Africa. The Caribbean and Latin American regions are also projected to contribute to this upswing, alongside increased competition among Chinese manufacturers like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

Premium Segment Sees Innovative Boost

The allure of generative AI (genAI) technology and the rising popularity of foldable phones are set to stimulate the premium smartphone market, with an anticipated 17% growth. Apple and Huawei are tipped to dominate this space, leveraging steady iPhone demand in emerging markets and Huawei's stronghold in China, particularly with its 5G Kirin chipset launch. However, Apple faces challenges in China, with a 24% drop in iPhone sales in the early weeks of 2024, attributed to Huawei's competitive edge. Meanwhile, rumors of Apple integrating Google’s Gemini AI engine into the iPhone could further shake up the premium segment.

Implications for the Smartphone Industry

This forecasted rebound in smartphone shipments heralds a positive shift for the industry, following a period of economic uncertainty that led consumers to tighten their budgets. The emerging markets' pivotal role in driving growth, coupled with technological advancements in premium devices, paints a promising picture for both segments. As competition heats up, particularly in the premium segment, the strategic moves by industry giants like Apple and Huawei will be crucial in shaping the market dynamics in 2024 and beyond.

As the smartphone market navigates through these evolving trends, the implications for global technology adoption, consumer behavior, and market competition are profound. This anticipated growth not only reflects the industry's resilience but also underscores the importance of innovation and market responsiveness in sustaining momentum. The coming year will be key in witnessing how these predictions unfold, potentially setting new benchmarks for the global smartphone market.