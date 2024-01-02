en English
China

Global Semiconductor Market Set to Break New Records in 2024

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Global Semiconductor Market Set to Break New Records in 2024

Unprecedented growth is poised to grace the global semiconductor industry in 2024, with a forecasted increase of 6.4%, surpassing the 30 million wafers per month (wpm) milestone. The industry has seen a 5.5% rise to 29.6 million wpm in 2023, according to the latest World Fab Forecast report by SEMI, a global industry association.

The Growth Drivers

The anticipated 2024 growth is spurred by capacity expansions in leading-edge logic and foundry sectors, the proliferating applications of generative AI and high-performance computing (HPC), and a resurgence in chip demand. However, the expansion was more moderate in 2023 due to a softer semiconductor market and inventory corrections.

Geographical Expansion and New Projects

SEMI’s report, which covers the period from 2022 to 2024, anticipates the initiation of 82 new volume fabs, including 11 in 2023 and 42 in 2024. China is spearheading this expansion with 18 new projects expected to commence in 2024, achieving a year-over-year capacity growth of 12% in 2023 and 13% in 2024. Taiwan and Korea will also see significant growth, while Japan, the Americas, Europe & Mideast, and Southeast Asia are set to increase their capacities to varying degrees.

Market Segments and the Role of Foundries

The report accentuates foundries as the chief buyers of semiconductor equipment, projecting record capacity for 2024. The growth of the Memory segment has decelerated due to weak demand in consumer electronics, but vehicle electrification is driving the expansion in discrete and analog segments. SEMI’s report catalogues 1,500 facilities and lines globally, with 177 expected to begin operations in 2023 or later.

Moreover, the semiconductor sales market is projected to bounce back in 2024 with an annual growth rate of 20%, driven predominantly by the demand for AI across major applications. The automotive intelligence and electrification trend is set to be a significant propellant for the future semiconductor market. By product, memory chips are anticipated to lead overall market growth in 2024, with their billings projected to surge 44.8% from a year earlier.

Furthermore, the global semiconductor market is predicted to expand 13.1 percent in 2024 to a record $588.36 billion, following a slump this year, thanks to growing demand for chips used for artificial intelligence. The semiconductor production equipment market, worth US $108.6 billion in 2022, is expected to reach US $152.5 billion by 2031, growing at a 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

