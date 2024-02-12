Global Markets and US Dollar Rise, Tech Stocks Lead S&P 500 Past 5,000 Points

As the world woke up on Monday, February 12, 2024, global stock indexes and the U.S. dollar inched their way upwards, anticipating key economic reports. Markets held their breath, watching for hints on when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates. The S&P 500 and MSCI world stock index scaled record highs, with the possibility of a Fed rate cut in May seeming less likely.

Global Markets on the Rise

Amidst the buzz of anticipation, various global markets showcased positive movements. The dollar index climbed against a basket of currencies, while the S&P 500 and MSCI world stock index reached new peaks. European stocks joined the rally, with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising by 0.3%, contributing to the overall optimism.

Watchful Investors and Muted Expectations

Investors worldwide kept a close eye on U.S. inflation data, eager to gauge the timing of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Strong U.S. jobs data had already reduced expectations for a Fed rate cut, causing investors to dial back their predictions. Despite this, the S&P 500 managed to surpass the 5,000-point milestone, propelled by tech stocks.

Concentrated Equity Rally and Sector Performance

The equity rally continued, somewhat concentrated in a few prominent names. The tech sector, in particular, took center stage, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 both showing gains in midday trading. Consumer discretionary, process industries, and commercial services led the sectors with significant increases, while tech services experienced a slight decline.

Notable movers included Sigma Lithium, which gained 1.8% after securing preliminary funding approval from the Development Bank of Brazil for its Quintuple Zero Green Lithium Grota do Cirilo project. NFI Group shares rose by 1.3% after receiving an order for 33 double-decker zero-emission buses. Perpetua Resources shares surged by 6.7% due to an additional $34.6 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense for its Stibnite gold project. Lastly, Emerge Commerce shares skyrocketed by 20% after reporting impressive organic revenue growth in January.

As global markets continue their upward trajectory, investors and analysts alike will be keeping a watchful eye on key economic reports and the Federal Reserve's next move. The future of the world's financial landscape hangs in the balance, as today's news foreshadows tomorrow's economic climate.

