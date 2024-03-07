Global Data Center Trends 2024: Sustainability, AI, and Cooling Innovations

Vladimir Galabov, Omdia's Cloud and Data Center Research Director, recently shed light on the evolving landscape of global data centers during an AFCOM webinar, highlighting sustainability efforts, the impact of AI on energy consumption, and cooling technology advancements. Galabov emphasized the industry's positive role in global energy efficiency but pointed out the growing challenges and opportunities presented by AI and the need for innovative cooling solutions.

Advertisment

Data Centers: A Positive Force in Energy Efficiency

Galabov argued that the technology industry, particularly data centers, has played a crucial role in making the global economy less energy-intensive. Citing studies from Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory and the University of Tokyo, he illustrated how increased technology use could significantly reduce carbon emissions. Despite data centers' reputation for high power and water consumption, their share of global electricity usage has remained about 1% from 2008 to 2020, thanks to improvements in power usage effectiveness (PUE).

The AI Revolution and Its Demands on Data Centers

Advertisment

The surge in generative AI applications is set to increase data centers' power demands, with NVIDIA projecting a doubling of data center GPU shipments by 2024. This growth signals a potential rise in data centers' global electricity share to about 2%, prompting the industry to explore more efficient power usage strategies. Galabov highlighted the shift towards higher rack densities and the implementation of advanced cooling technologies as measures to accommodate the increasing energy demands of AI workloads.

Emerging Cooling Technologies and Sustainability Efforts

As the industry braces for higher power consumption and rack densities, Galabov underscored the importance of pursuing innovative cooling solutions and sustainability initiatives. The adoption of liquid cooling, driven by its cost-effectiveness and efficiency, is rapidly increasing. Additionally, data centers are exploring renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, and considering nuclear, hydrogen, geothermal, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to reduce reliance on traditional utilities. These efforts reflect the industry's commitment to minimizing its environmental impact while meeting the growing demands of technology advancements.