As the US government nears the end of its historical role in managing changes to the Domain Name System (DNS), concerns mount over the future of internet governance. The proposed transition to the global multistakeholder community, spearheaded by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), aims to secure the internet's openness, stability, and security while bolstering ICANN's accountability.

Challenges to Internet Governance: A New Era

The potential shift in oversight, set to occur on February 13, 2024, brings with it a host of challenges and threats. Among these concerns are online shutdowns, AI-enabled censorship, cyber attacks, and digital divides. As the internet landscape evolves, so too does the responsibility of safeguarding its democratic principles.

Dr. Josephine Mwangi, a leading expert on internet governance at Kenya's Strathmore University, says, "The biggest challenge we face is ensuring that the internet remains open, accessible, and resilient in the face of increasing threats and complexities."

The EU's Role: Protecting the Open Internet

Recognizing the gravity of these challenges, the European Union (EU) has taken significant steps to protect the open internet. By promoting rights-based democratic models, regulation, and multilateral cooperation, the EU seeks to maintain the internet's security, openness, and stability.

"The EU has been at the forefront of efforts to defend the open internet," says Pablo Pérez García-Berdoy, a senior researcher at Spain's Real Instituto Elcano. "Through digital partnerships, alliances, and multilateral initiatives, the EU is working to ensure credible and legitimate decisions on internet governance."

Global Collaboration: Defending the Open Internet

To effectively address these challenges, the EU is encouraged to collaborate with countries such as Chile, Colombia, Kenya, the Philippines, and Mexico. By fostering multilateral relationships, the global community can better defend the open internet at a multilateral level.

"Collaboration is key," stresses Professor Carolina Rossini, a renowned expert on internet governance at Fundação Getulio Vargas in Brazil. "The more we work together, the better equipped we'll be to protect the open internet and its democratic principles."

As the US prepares to relinquish its role in DNS oversight, the onus falls on the global community to ensure the internet's stability, security, and openness. Through rights-based democratic models, regulation, and multilateral cooperation, the EU and its partners can rise to the challenge and safeguard the open internet for future generations.

In the end, the success of internet governance hinges on the global community's ability to collaborate and defend the democratic principles that underpin the open internet. By working together, the world can navigate the complexities of this new era and preserve the internet as a force for good.