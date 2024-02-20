Glasgow to Host Pioneering All-Energy and Decarbonise 2024: A Beacon for Net Zero Futures

In the heart of Glasgow, the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) is gearing up for a landmark event that promises to shape the future of renewable energy and low carbon solutions. On May 15th and 16th, 2024, the All-Energy and Decarbonise conference and exhibition will open its doors to over 10,000 attendees, marking a significant stride towards achieving a net zero future. The event, renowned as the UK's largest gathering dedicated to renewable energy and decarbonisation, has seen a remarkable 27% increase in attendance, a testament to the growing urgency and commitment to combat climate change.

The Epicenter of Innovation and Collaboration

Spanning two days, the event will feature eight show floor theatres, each focusing on critical aspects of the energy transition, including hydrogen and energy storage, community and local energy decarbonisation, and the decarbonisation of the built environment. Notably, the main conference will delve into the potential of hydrogen and fuel cells under the themes 'Now, Next, and Future,' highlighting the pivotal role of these technologies in achieving sustainability goals. Over 600 speakers, including politicians, industry pioneers, engineers, and academics, will share insights and strategies, emphasizing the collaborative effort required to forge a net zero pathway.

A Confluence of Minds and Ideas

Among the notable figures slated to speak are Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf and Energy Minister Gillian Martin, alongside representatives from leading organizations like bp, Energy UK, and Siemens Energy. The presence of such high-caliber speakers underscores the event's importance as a forum for discussing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the renewable energy sector. The exhibition will showcase cutting-edge solutions from top-tier companies, offering a glimpse into the future of energy innovation. Additionally, the event will facilitate unparalleled networking opportunities, including the Giant Networking Evening sponsored by Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa, fostering connections that could shape the future of energy.

Charting the Course for a Net Zero Future

The 2024 edition of the All-Energy and Decarbonise conference and exhibition stands as a beacon for those committed to the energy transition. With a comprehensive program covering a wide range of topics, from offshore wind and hydrogen to energy storage and sector-wide decarbonisation, the event promises to be a crucible of ideas and solutions for achieving a sustainable future. The significant increase in attendance and the caliber of participants reflect the growing consensus on the urgency of addressing climate change and the collective will to embark on a path to net zero.

As the doors close on the All-Energy and Decarbonise 2024, attendees will leave armed with new knowledge, connections, and inspiration, ready to tackle the challenges of decarbonisation and pave the way for a sustainable future. The event not only highlights Glasgow's role as a hub for renewable energy innovation but also signals a global movement towards embracing clean, sustainable energy solutions for our planet.