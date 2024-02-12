Gigantic Playground Welcomes Eric Soto: A New Era of Innovation in Themed Entertainment

February 12, 2024: A new era unfurls at Gigantic Playground as Eric Soto, a titan of themed entertainment, ascends to the role of Partner & Senior Vice-President. Armed with over three decades of industry expertise, Soto is poised to redefine interactive guest experiences with his visionary leadership.

Innovation's New Champion

Eric Soto's arrival at Gigantic Playground as Partner & Senior Vice-President of Themed Entertainment heralds a thrilling chapter for the connected experience agency. With a career spanning more than thirty years, Soto is a veteran in software engineering and consulting, particularly within the themed entertainment industry.

A Legacy of Transformative Ventures

Soto's influence in the realm of immersive media is indisputable. His enduring collaboration with Universal Studios Parks & Resorts has manifested in numerous award-winning, themed, location-based entertainment attractions. By integrating software methodologies with IoT hardware solutions and cloud infrastructure, Soto has bridged the gap between technology and human connection.

Gigantic Playground's Commitment to Excellence

Gigantic Playground's appointment of Eric Soto signifies its dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and service offerings. As the agency embarks on this new journey, Soto's expertise promises to elevate the guest experience, fostering a deeper connection between storytelling and technology.

As the dust settles on this monumental announcement, the themed entertainment landscape stands on the precipice of transformation. With Eric Soto at the helm, Gigantic Playground is poised to redefine the guest experience, merging the worlds of technology and entertainment into an unparalleled tapestry of connected experiences.