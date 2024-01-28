Gigabyte Unveils New RTX 40 series 'Eagle Ice' Graphics Cards

Gigabyte has unveiled a fresh line of RTX 40-series GPUs that go by the name 'Eagle Ice.' The series, characterized by a distinctive white design with cyan and arctic blue highlights, brings four new graphics cards under the GeForce RTX 40 series. Two of these cards are part of the Super series. This launch builds on Gigabyte's existing Eagle series, offering an improved version with a triple fan cooling system and optional white back panels.

Breaking Down the Eagle Ice Range

The Eagle Ice range includes the RTX 4070 SUPER Ti, RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, and RTX 4060. The RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 differ in size, with the RTX 4070 being slightly larger and thicker than the RTX 4060. The RTX 4070 boasts a 2.5-slot design and stretches to a length of 26cm. Each model in the range comes factory overclocked, indicating the possibility of non-overclocked versions being released in the future.

Connectivity and Power Requirements

Each model in the Eagle Ice series differs in terms of connectivity and power specifications. The RTX 4060 Ti Eagle Ice features a unique configuration of monitor connection interfaces, with two DisplayPort 1.4a and two HDMI 2.1a connectors. On the other hand, the RTX 4070 Ti Super boasts three DisplayPorts and one HDMI. In terms of power, the RTX 4060 uses a standard 8-pin PCIe power connector, while the more demanding RTX 4070 Ti Super requires a 16-pin power connector or adapter.

Pricing and Availability

Gigabyte has yet to announce the pricing for the new Eagle Ice graphics cards. However, expectations suggest that the pricing will align with that of the existing Eagle series. As the series offers an enhanced design and improved performance, the anticipation for these cards in the gaming community is high.