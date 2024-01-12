en English
AI & ML

GIGABYTE Unleashes Next-Gen AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
GIGABYTE Unleashes Next-Gen AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024

In a significant leap forward for AI integration in gaming, GIGABYTE revealed its latest line of AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024. These groundbreaking machines boast a staggering 20-fold increase in AI productivity, extended battery life, and enhanced durability. Central to these advancements are NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs and Intel Core Ultra processors with Neural Processing Units (NPUs), which drastically improve generative AI processing capabilities.

GIGABYTE’s Exclusive AI NEXUS Technology

What sets these laptops apart is GIGABYTE’s exclusive AI NEXUS technology. This proprietary system includes AI Power Gear, AI Boost, and an AI Generator, all working in concert to elevate gaming performance. Further enhancing the user experience is a dedicated Copilot key, offering instant access to Microsoft Copilot in Windows and facilitating a complete on-device generative AI experience.

Flagship Models: AORUS 17X and GIGABYTE G6X

The series includes seven AI Gaming Laptops, among which the flagship models AORUS 17X and the GIGABYTE G6X stand out. These machines are designed to handle generative AI workloads faster, provide longer battery life, and deliver a seamless AI software experience through the AI Nexus app. The AORUS 16X, for instance, features an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, a GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and a design boasting 4-sided Slim Bezels and a 90% or higher screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience.

Broader Implications at CES 2024

While GIGABYTE’s announcement marks a major milestone, it isn’t alone. CES 2024 has been a hotbed for major tech revelations. Companies like Nvidia, LG, Sony, and Samsung made significant announcements, with Micron introducing a low-power compression memory module. Meanwhile, the integration of generative AI in smartphones signals a significant upgrade cycle. Amidst all this, Microsoft briefly overtook Apple in market value, only for Apple to reclaim the lead by day’s end. However, concerns regarding a slowing PC demand forecast cloud the horizon, with predictions pointing to a meagre 1% growth in laptop PC units for 2024.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

