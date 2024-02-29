GIGABYTE AORUS 16X Launch: 14th Gen Intel and RTX 40 Series Power Unleashed in New AI Gaming Laptop

TAIPEI, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned computer brand, GIGABYTE, has just taken the wraps off its latest innovation, the AORUS 16X, a 16-inch AI gaming laptop that is setting new benchmarks in the industry. Powered by the cutting-edge Intel® CoreTM 14th gen HX processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 40 series laptop GPU, this gaming powerhouse is engineered to deliver unparalleled performance and a seamless gaming experience.

Revolutionary Performance and Technology

The AORUS 16X is a testament to GIGABYTE's commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology. At its heart lies the latest Intel® CoreTM i9 processor 14900HX, complemented by the NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4070 dedicated graphics card. This combination ensures that gamers and creators alike enjoy maximum graphic power of up to 140W, catering to the most demanding tasks and games. The laptop's WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling technology, featuring the Icy Touch design and 0dB Cooling, guarantees efficient heat dissipation even under heavy loads, or a whisper-quiet operation during less intensive activities.

Immersive Gaming and Creative Experience

GIGABYTE's exclusive AI Nexus brings AI Power Gear, AI Boost, and AI Generator utilities to the forefront, optimizing power management and enhancing performance across a variety of applications. The AORUS 16X also introduces a user-friendly Copilot key for quick access to Microsoft's Copilot in Windows, offering seamless AI assistance. For an immersive audiovisual experience, the laptop supports Dolby Atmos® and Dolby Vision®, creating a personalized cinematic experience that is unparalleled in its class. Its patented 4-sided Super-slim Bezel design, along with TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification and Pantone® Validated color accuracy certification, ensures a visually stunning and comfortable viewing experience for extended gaming sessions.

Design, Endurance, and the AORUS Gaming Laptop Lineup

The AORUS 16X not only excels in performance but also in design and endurance. It features a trendy RGB light bar and AORUS Beacon on its cover, projecting a modern atmosphere. With a 91% screen-to-body ratio, 99Wh battery capacity, and PD 3.0 fast charging support, uninterrupted productivity and gaming sessions are assured. GIGABYTE's AI gaming laptop lineup also includes the flagship AORUS 17X; and the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15, powered by Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors, equipped with AI-specific Neural Processing Units (NPU) for those seeking the pinnacle of gaming performance.

For enthusiasts eager to experience the next level of AI-powered gaming, the AORUS 16X represents a significant leap forward. With its potent combination of the latest hardware, exclusive AI technologies, and superior design, it not only meets the current demands of gamers and creators but also sets a new standard for what is possible in the realm of high-performance gaming laptops. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, the AORUS 16X is poised to lead the charge, offering users an unparalleled gaming experience that blurs the line between reality and the virtual world.