Geovation Scotland Boosts Tech Startups: Nurturing Innovation in Land, Property, Location

Innovation is in Scotland's DNA. Step inside any of the country's National Museums and you can marvel at examples of how the nation gave birth to world-changing solutions - from telephones and television, to refrigerators, pedal bicycles, and penicillin. In the digital sector, airline ticket aggregator Skyscanner, games giant Rockstar North, and media website Mashable are the names most frequently cited as examples of a sector that is Scotland's fastest-growing for inward investment.

Nurturing the Next Generation of Innovators

When Geovation Scotland was launched five years ago, the help available to founders of businesses in the land, property, and location technology sector across Scotland was thin on the ground. Five years on, the programme has supported 23 early-stage geotech and proptech companies to create over 65 jobs and gain over £3.5m of investment and funding. Geovation Scotland is creating an environment where some of the next generation of tech entrepreneurs working with some of Scotland's key assets - our land, property, and location data - can flourish.

Accessing a Support Network

Accessing a support network can be a crucial part of keeping you on your feet in those early stages of start-up life. Being surrounded by like-minded people who share guidance, steer you around pitfalls, and link you to potential investors or mentors act as lifelines for a fledgling business. The Geovation Scotland programme itself is founded on those basic principles crucial to any successful business venture, it had a clear vision about supporting innovation in land, property, and location. Its annual accelerator has proved to be a major boost for a host of award-winning early-stage start-ups.

Support Tailored to Start-Up Needs

Crucial to that success has been its bespoke approach designed around each founder. It offers successful applicants' mentorship, training, and technical support, as well as up to £15,000 of programme funding. They also get access to high-quality office space whilst founders on the accelerator, and access to data for 12 months on an exploration licence. The next call for applications from startups looking to join the accelerator programme starts on March 7 and closes on May 6, visit www.geovation.uk/scotland/ to find out how you can apply.

Scotland's property technology sector has the potential for significant growth in the next few years. Add to that the unending possibilities that location data can provide and the wider investment in the tech and entrepreneurial ecosystems in Scotland and it makes an exciting prospect. As the only organisation providing specialised support in this area, Geovation Scotland has all the tools, connections, data and experience to support the continued development of land, property, and location technology innovation. We're keen to speak to companies and founders at all stages of development to share what support, partnerships or connections might be available to them.