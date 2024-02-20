GMU Prof. Harbir Antil Secures $1.33M Grant for PDE Optimization

Professor Harbir Antil, who presides as the Director of the Center for Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence (CMAI) at George Mason University, has secured an impressive $1,330,506 grant from the Office of Naval Research. The sizable funding is dedicated to the project 'Efficient Algorithms for Optimization Problems with PDE Constraints.' This project focuses on examining optimization problems restrained by partial differential equations (PDEs), with or without the element of uncertainty. The research project is scheduled to commence in February 2024 and concludes in late January 2029.

Pushing Boundaries of Mathematical Science: The PDE Optimization Project

At the heart of this project is a quest to delve deeper into the complex realm of optimization problems constrained by partial differential equations (PDEs). Professor Antil and his team aim to construct a risk-averse optimization framework, particularly for scenarios marked with uncertainty. This research could significantly influence a multitude of disciplines including structural, fluid, electro, thermos, and dynamics.

A Strategic Approach: Decomposition and Compression Techniques

The project also presents a robust strategy to circumvent the high computational costs often associated with such complex mathematical problems. This approach involves the strategic use of decomposition and compression techniques. These techniques are expected to not only make the computational process more efficient but also more accurate in its results.

George Mason University: A Hub for Innovation and Diversity

George Mason University, located close to Washington, D.C., is Virginia's largest public research university. It is home to over 40,000 students hailing from more than 130 countries and all 50 states. The university is renowned for its rapid growth, innovative approach, diversity, and commitment to accessibility. The university's progressive campaign Mason Now: Power the Possible launched in 2023, continues to nurture student success and groundbreaking research endeavors like Professor Antil's project.