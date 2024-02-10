Geometry Survivors: A Neon-Infused Survival Shooter with Retro Appeal

Geometry Wars, the iconic top-down bullet hell shooter series that dominated the Xbox 360 Arcade era, has found an unexpected successor in the form of an unofficial demo on Steam Next Fest. Dubbed Geometry Survivors, this new game combines the neon-infused aesthetic of Geometry Wars with the survival mechanics of the popular title, Vampire Survivors.

A Fresh Twist on Classic Gameplay

Developed by Brain Seal Entertainment, Geometry Survivors distinguishes itself from its predecessor by introducing a unique twist: players are tasked with surviving for only five minutes instead of chasing high scores. This shift in gameplay dynamics is accompanied by the addition of upgrades and a currency system that persists between runs.

Set against a backdrop of pixelated retro art, the game casts players as a turret defending humanity from an onslaught of subterranean monsters. The vibrant neon visuals, reminiscent of Geometry Wars, are a standout feature, drawing praise from critics and gamers alike.

Collaboration with Sunsoft

In an intriguing turn of events, Red Art Games, renowned for their work in the indie gaming scene, has partnered with Sunsoft, a legendary Japanese publisher. This collaboration lends a significant boost to the development and distribution of Geometry Survivors.

Sunsoft's history in the gaming industry spans back to the 80s, with notable contributions to classic titles such as Blaster Master and Batman: The Video Game. Their involvement in Geometry Survivors brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.

Critical Reception

While the visual design of Geometry Survivors has been widely lauded, some critics have expressed reservations about the gameplay. They argue that it feels too familiar in the increasingly crowded subgenre of survival shooters.

"Geometry Survivors certainly looks the part," says one critic from a leading gaming magazine. "But whether it can carve out its own niche in the survival shooter space remains to be seen."

Despite these concerns, the overall reception to Geometry Survivors has been positive. Many players appreciate the nostalgic appeal of the retro pixel art and the challenge presented by the survival mechanics.

As the game continues to make waves during the Steam Next Fest, it will be interesting to see how Geometry Survivors evolves and whether it can indeed bring something new to the survival shooter genre.

