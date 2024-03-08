Geojit Executive Advocates Balanced Approach to Tech Glitches in Financial Markets

As the financial industry grapples with the integration of digital platforms, Jones George, Executive Director at Geojit Financial Services, weighs in on the challenges of penalizing brokers for technological glitches. Highlighting the complex ecosystem of brokers, exchanges, banks, and clearing corporations, George argues for a nuanced understanding before imposing penalties. His insights come against a backdrop of trader demands for compensation due to losses incurred from these glitches.

Understanding the Ecosystem

George emphasizes the intertwined nature of the current financial ecosystem, pointing out that the internet, a critical component, is beyond the control of individual brokers. This shared resource, susceptible to downtime, plays a significant role in the functionality of trading platforms. He suggests that imposing penalties on brokers for factors outside their control could hinder market development. George's perspective underscores the importance of an independent root cause analysis before taking penal actions.

Phygital Growth Strategy and Client Trust

At a time when the debate between online and offline brokerage services intensifies, Geojit is championing a 'phygital' approach, blending digital convenience with traditional, face-to-face interactions. This strategy aims to cater to a diverse client base, from those preferring a completely online relationship to others valuing physical interactions. George highlights the growing trend of clients transferring their long-term investments to firms offering a mix of digital and branch network services, pointing to enhanced trust and institutional relationships as key factors.

Technology Glitches and Mitigation Strategies

Accepting the inevitability of technology glitches due to the myriad of dependencies, including internet service providers, George outlines Geojit's multifaceted approach to mitigate impacts. This includes maintaining multiple ISPs and offering alternative transaction modes through call centers and branch networks. He also touches on the preparedness for potential issues arising from extended market hours, advocating for client education on alternate transaction options. Furthermore, George welcomes the development of regulatory frameworks for algo platforms, anticipating a significant boost for the industry.

The discussion brought forth by Jones George provides valuable insights into the challenges and strategies surrounding technological glitches in financial markets. It highlights the need for a balanced approach that considers the intricate web of dependencies within the financial ecosystem. As the industry moves forward, fostering a deeper understanding and preparedness among stakeholders will be crucial in navigating the digital landscape of finance.