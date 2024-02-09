Genshin Impact's 4.5 Update: A New Era for Character Acquisition with the Third Banner System

Genshin Impact, the globally adored action RPG, is poised to unveil a novel character banner system in its anticipated 4.5 update. This revelation, gleaned from reliable sources such as GenshinMeow and HXG, indicates the new banner will coexist with the current limited-time and standard banners.
A New Dawn for Character Acquisition
The forthcoming banner is rumored to adopt a system akin to the 'epitomized paths' used in the game's Weapon Banners. This mechanism will reportedly provide players with an enhanced probability of securing older 5-star characters they yearn for. These characters, often overlooked due to their lower profitability for the developers, miHoYo, are seldom featured in limited-time banners.
The introduction of this new banner system appears to be a response to the community's clamor for the return of beloved characters. The change could offer players more avenues and a heightened chance to acquire specific characters without relying on the 50-50 chance in limited banners.
Rekindling the Love for Old Favorites
The absence of characters like Albedo from limited-time banners has sparked discontent among the player base. The Mondstadt-themed banner, predicted to accompany the new system, could potentially address this issue.
The new banner system seems to address the growing concern of characters spending years in obscurity. The introduction of a third banner could offer a reprieve for older characters, allowing them to re-enter the limelight and providing players with an opportunity to collect them.
A Shift in the Wind
While the details of the new banner system are still under wraps, its potential impact on the game is palpable. The addition of a third banner could significantly alter the gacha landscape, offering a more player-friendly approach to character acquisition.
Uncle 404, a respected leaker in the Genshin Impact community, has shed light on the structure of the new banner. It is said to feature a limited selection of older characters, providing an alternative route for players to obtain specific characters without being shackled to the regular double banners.
The pity system is expected to remain consistent, with a 90-pull guarantee for a 5-star character and a 180-pull guarantee for the character of their choice. The soft pity system at 75 pulls will also persist.
However, a word of caution - the identity of Uncle 404 remains unconfirmed, and all information should be taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, the prospect of a third banner is an exciting development for newer players looking to acquire specific characters they may have missed out on.
As the 4.5 update looms, the Genshin Impact community waits with bated breath for the official announcement. The introduction of a third banner system could indeed be a game-changer, rekindling the love for older characters and offering players more options in their quest for the perfect team.