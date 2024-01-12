en English
AI & ML

Generative AI’s Muted Impact at CES 2024 Amid High Expectations

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Generative AI's Muted Impact at CES 2024 Amid High Expectations

The much-anticipated CES 2024 trade show in Las Vegas saw the generative AI technology sector falter to make a significant splash. Despite the fervor from the previous year’s debut of ChatGPT, companies found themselves grappling with the integration of large language models into consumer electronics. Where industry mavens anticipated this technology to steal the spotlight, few products echoed the same level of enthusiasm as seen during the 2023 hype cycle.

AI’s Struggle to Shine

Ai enthusiasts highlighted the need for simultaneous hardware and software development to fully harness AI in gadgets. With only a year since the unveiling of ChatGPT, the tech world is still in the phase of adjustment. The generative AI technology sector, which was expected to be the showstopper at the event, instead presented a muted picture.

Embracing AI in Automobiles

Interestingly, the automobile industry was quick to embrace the trend. Volkswagen made headlines by integrating ChatGPT technology into their voice assistants for vehicles. Simultaneously, Mercedes-Benz introduced an assistant that cross-references its responses with Google data for enhanced accuracy. These adaptations suggest that the automotive industry is taking confident strides into the era of AI.

Spotlight on Other AI Innovations

Other attention-grabbing products included the augmented reality glasses by Mojie and the R1 device by startup Rabbit, a competitor to voice assistants from Amazon and Google. In a surprising turn of events, Humane, an AI gadget startup, had to let go of its employees ahead of its product launch due to restructuring necessities.

Industry observers are optimistic that the next CES will feature a richer array of products with generative AI as companies get more time to refine the required technology. The future of the generative AI technology sector, thus, appears to hold promise despite its subdued presence at CES 2024.

Alongside the CES happenings, Britain’s competition regulator has unveiled plans to rein in the data control and self-promotion of big tech companies under new government powers. This development could have rippling effects on the broader tech landscape, including the generative AI domain.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

