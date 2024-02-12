Generative AI Revolutionizes Telecom Industry: Network Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, and Customer Personalization

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making waves in the telecommunications industry, and Generative AI, in particular, is revolutionizing network optimization, predictive maintenance, fraud detection, customer personalization, cybersecurity, and operational processes. Companies like Ericsson and IBM are leading the charge in this technological evolution.

Ericsson's AI-Powered Operations Engine

Ericsson recently announced a suite of AI intent-based operations for its managed services, Ericsson Operations Engine. The new capabilities provide an end-to-end framework to translate business requirement intents into real-time network actions, supporting a wider variety of applications and use cases for consumers and businesses. This innovation is designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, enhance customer satisfaction, and mitigate security risks.

Ericsson's Operations Engine has already been trialed in customer deployments, such as Malaysia's Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) for customized 5G services with guaranteed performance. With the increasing demand for 5G networks and the development of future 6G networks, AI software will play a vital role in optimizing network performance and security.

GSMA and IBM Collaborate to Advance Generative AI in Telecom

In an effort to support the adoption and skills of Generative AI in the telecom industry, non-profit industry organization GSMA and IBM have announced a new collaboration. This partnership includes the launch of GSMA Advance's AI Training program and the GSMA Foundry Generative AI challenge and program.

The AI training program aims to prepare telco leaders for the AI era and bridge skills gaps in the telecom industry. It covers a wide range of topics, from fundamental AI principles to specialized Gen AI applications in telecoms. As research shows, 40% of telecoms are exploring or experimenting with generative AI, and it could contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

The GSMA Foundry Generative AI program will provide GSMA members with access to IBM's watsonx platform to explore innovative industry-specific use cases of Generative AI. Telecom companies are expected to increase their spending on AI for automating network management to $20 billion by 2028, representing a 240% rise from estimated spending levels in 2024.

Telecom Buyers Embrace AI

A recent study by Cavell indicates that 58% of telecom buyers in the UK, US, and Europe plan to incorporate AI into their products. The report also shows that 70% of companies have or are planning to adopt an AI usage policy, and 44% have already implemented an AI solution. With the C-suite increasingly involved in telecoms decisions, it's clear that AI is becoming a top priority for businesses.

US companies are more likely to focus on improving data analysis and management with AI, while UK companies are more concerned with reducing human error. However, concerns around AI include the potential for breaking customer privacy and protection regulations and employee misuse. Despite these concerns, the telecommunications industry is embracing Generative AI to revolutionize network management and customer satisfaction.

As of February 12, 2024, the landscape of the telecommunications industry is being reshaped by the power of Generative AI. With companies like Ericsson and IBM leading the charge, the future of telecoms is becoming more efficient, secure, and customer-focused.