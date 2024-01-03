Generation Z to Drive 44% of Smartphone Sales by 2024, Techarc Report Reveals

A recent study by Techarc has revealed some fascinating insights into Generation Z’s smartphone preferences, predicting that by 2024, this demographic will account for more than 44% of smartphone sales. The report suggests that GenZ, also referred to as youth, place substantial emphasis on being part of a brand-defined community or cult, aligning their identities with a brand’s design philosophy, product features, and user experience.

Brand Familiarity and Personality Resonance

According to the research, a staggering 80% of young consumers feel more confident about their purchasing decisions when they are familiar with a brand. Additionally, 73% of respondents believe that not all brands manage to reflect their personality, indicating a potential gap in the market for companies to exploit.

The Lure of Exclusive Brand Communities

Another intriguing finding from the report is that 69% of GenZ respondents are attracted to the idea of joining an exclusive brand community. This highlights the importance of brand loyalty and the role of exclusivity in fostering a sense of belonging among young consumers.

Deciding Factors in Purchasing Decisions

In terms of purchasing decisions, GenZ prioritizes specifications, pricing, and design. However, their brand choice hinges on several factors, including visibility, recall, satisfaction, servicing, and product availability. The study found that popular brands among GenZ include Poco, Oppo, OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple.

Insights from Techarc’s Chief Analyst

Faisal Kawoosa, the Chief Analyst and Founder of Techarc, shed light on these findings, explaining that youth prefer brands that offer predictability in experience, relatability to their personality, and exclusivity that symbolizes their status as young consumers.