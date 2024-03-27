Gen Z Prefers ChatGPT Over Bosses for Career Advice, Survey Shows

Feeling lost in your career path? You're not alone. Many of us, especially those from Generation Z, are finding it tough to get the right guidance at work. Surprisingly, nearly half of Gen Z employees, according to a recent survey by INTOO and Workplace Intelligence, believe they're getting better career advice from an AI chatbot called ChatGPT than from their real-life bosses. And it's not just a feeling—44 percent of them are even thinking about quitting their jobs within the next six months.

Why ChatGPT?

Mira Greenland, who's in charge at INTOO, stresses that job satisfaction isn't just about the paycheck; it's about feeling supported and invested in by our employers. Even small gestures like suggesting helpful podcasts or Slack channels can make a big difference in how employees feel valued. “Employee satisfaction and loyalty is tied to the support and investment that companies offer to their employees, and even a competitive salary can’t overcome that hurdle,” Mira Greenland, chief revenue officer at INTOO, was quoted by CNBC as saying.

Empowering Managers

But it's not just about helping employees—it's about helping managers help their teams. Companies need to make sure their managers are equipped with the right skills too. From workshops to online courses, there are plenty of ways to brush up on communication and leadership skills. Regular one-on-one chats about career development can also go a long way in building trust and connection between managers and their team members.

Transparency and Mentorship

When it comes to discussing career opportunities, transparency is key. Employees should feel heard and respected, whether it's exploring growth opportunities within the company or understanding when certain paths aren't available right now. Being open and honest about these conversations empowers employees to make decisions that are right for them. Stacie Haller, who helps people with their careers at Resume Builder, believes in the power of mentorship, especially for younger workers. Mentorship programs can help new hires navigate office norms and professional growth, bridging the gap between what they know and what they need to succeed.

So, if you're feeling stuck in your career, know that you're not alone. It's okay to seek guidance and support, whether it's from an AI chatbot or a mentor at work. After all, finding the right path often means having the right people by your side.