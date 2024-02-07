GelSight and Hexagon Announce Global Partnership to Revolutionize Manufacturing

GelSight, a pioneer in tactile intelligence technology, has entered into a global partnership with Hexagon, a key player in digital reality solutions. The collaboration aims to promote and sell GelSight's tactile sensing offerings worldwide and develop integrated products to address current manufacturing challenges.

Advertisment

GelSight and Hexagon: A Profound Partnership

As a result of GelSight's triumph at Hexagon's Sixth Sense open innovation platform, this strategic alliance was formed. The partnership will allow for the marketing and sale of GelSight's tactile sensing products, including GelSight Mobile and GelSight Max. It also paves the way for the creation of future integrated products designed to tackle manufacturing challenges such as labor shortages.

Revolutionizing Manufacturing and Surface Inspection

Advertisment

GelSight's technology, renowned for providing high-resolution surface roughness and defect measurement, will complement Hexagon's metrology technologies that measure dimensions and digitize surfaces. The partnership will result in bundled products and solutions that are unparalleled in the market. It will also digitize manual inspection processes, like shot peen analysis on aircraft landing gear, and add surface roughness analysis solutions to Hexagon's already vast portfolio.

The Future of Manufacturing

GelSight's CEO, Youssef Benmokhtar, is set to discuss the partnership at the upcoming Sixth Sense event. The event will spotlight how the Sixth Sense program encourages innovation in manufacturing and extends opportunities to startups. As the integration of GelSight's tactile sensors with Hexagon's technologies progresses, we can look forward to a future where manufacturing processes are increasingly digitized, improving efficiency and accuracy.