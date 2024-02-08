Geely's Radar RD6 to Unveil 4WD Electric Pickup in Q2 2024: A Game-Changer in the EV Market

Geely, the Chinese automotive giant, is poised to unveil a 4WD version of its groundbreaking Radar RD6 electric pickup truck in Q2 of 2024. This announcement comes as a testament to the company's commitment to electrification and innovation in the burgeoning EV market.

Advertisment

A New Frontier in Electric Pickups

The Radar RD6, initially launched as a rear-wheel-drive vehicle in November 2022, has already carved a niche for itself as the first Chinese pickup designed from the ground up as an EV. Unlike Tesla's Cybertruck, which has grappled with delays, the Radar RD6 has successfully navigated the production labyrinth and is currently being delivered to customers.

The upcoming 4WD variant, announced by Radar CEO Ling Shiquan at Geely's annual media conference, promises to raise the bar even higher. It is built on Geely's Multiplex Attached Platform (MAP), a derivative of the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform that also underpins electric vehicles from Zeekr, Smart, and Lotus.

Advertisment

Power, Performance, and Practicality

The 4WD Radar RD6 is expected to deliver performance on par with the Tesla Cybertruck, with a wading depth that surpasses that of the Hummer EV. While maintaining the current model's battery pack options (ranging from 63 kWh to 100 kWh), the 4WD version may introduce a larger pack, given the platform's capacity to accommodate up to 140 kWh.

Moreover, the 4WD variant will boast an increased payload of 865 kg and a towing capacity of 3 tons. It will also feature the ability to power external electrical items and directly charge other EVs, further enhancing its practicality and versatility.

Advertisment

Leading the Charge in the Electric Truck Market

Radar dominated the electric pickup market in China last year, commanding a staggering 61.5% share. The company began exporting to Laos and South America in 2023, and with the impending launch of the 4WD RD6, it plans to further expand its international footprint.

As we move towards a more sustainable future, the electric pickup truck market is set to play a pivotal role in reshaping the automotive landscape. With its innovative designs and commitment to performance and practicality, Geely's Radar RD6 is leading the charge in this exciting new frontier.

The launch of the 4WD variant in Q2 of 2024 will undoubtedly be a watershed moment, not just for Geely and Radar, but for the global EV market as a whole. As the world watches with bated breath, one thing is clear: the future of electric pickup trucks is here, and it's looking brighter than ever.