GE Transforms Indoor Cooking with the New Profile Smart Indoor Smoker

Transforming the culinary landscape, General Electric (GE) has unveiled a groundbreaking addition to kitchen appliances - the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. With the introduction of this innovative product, GE has brought the joys of barbecuing to the interior space, revolutionizing indoor cooking.

Revolutionizing Indoor Smoking

The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker, unlike traditional smokers, is designed exclusively for indoor use. Its integral feature, the Active Smoke Filtration technology, transforms real wood smoke into flavor-infused warm air, addressing the challenge of smoke inhalation indoors. This smoker uses tight gaskets and seals to confine the smoke, while the Smoke and Hold feature keeps food warm for up to 24 hours.

Smart Control and Convenience

Adding to its innovation, the indoor smoker offers smart control capabilities. The SmartHQ phone app facilitates remote monitoring and control of the smoker, allowing users to adjust settings and keep a watchful eye on their cooking process, even from the comfort of their beds. This smoker provides preset food settings, custom temperature control, and adjustable smoke intensity, setting a new standard for convenience in cooking appliances.

The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is available nationwide at a retail price of $999. With the purchase, customers receive an accompanying cookbook and initial wooden pellets, enabling immediate use of the smoker. However, additional pellets to continue the smoking process will need to be purchased separately.