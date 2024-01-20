Gaza's Telecommunication Under Siege: SAWA Helpline Offers Refuge

In the heart of Gaza, the lifeline of telecommunication services is gasping for breath, struggling against the chokehold of repeated attacks on its infrastructure. On January 13, a grim incident unfolded in central Khan Younis. A vehicle of a telecommunications company, bearing the hopes of restoring essential connections, was targeted. The consequences were dire, with two staff members losing their lives in the line of duty, their mission for repair abruptly and tragically terminated.

Security Measures Fall Short

Despite the security coordination measures that had been put in place, the attack underscored the grave risks telecommunication workers in the region face. It served as a chilling reminder that the frontlines of this conflict extend beyond the obvious, reaching into the very veins that connect the people of Gaza to each other and to the world beyond their besieged homeland.

SAWA Helpline: A Beacon of Hope

In this volatile landscape, organizations are intensifying their efforts to ensure the protection against sexual abuse and exploitation (PSEA). A shining example of this endeavour is the SAWA helpline. Operating 24/7, this helpline stands as a vanguard against sexual abuse and exploitation. It provides emergency counselling and referrals, offering a glimmer of hope in the face of adversity.

Accessibility and Preparedness

The SAWA helpline can be accessed through multiple channels, including a toll-free number available across all intervention areas. Constantly vigilant, the PSEA Network supervises the helpline, ready to augment its counselling services should the situation demand. As the struggle in Gaza continues, these services ensure that the affected communities are not left alone, securing their access to critical support services.