Gauteng Premier Announces Major Digital Infrastructure Boost and E-Toll System Shutdown

In a landmark announcement during the Gauteng State of the Province Address (SOPA) on 19 February 2024, Premier Panyaza Lesufi unveiled plans to decommission the contentious e-toll system next month and to allocate R2.7 billion towards enhancing broadband and 5G connectivity for businesses within the province. This dual announcement aims not only to alleviate the financial burden on motorists but also to propel Gauteng into a new era of digital innovation and investment.

Advertisment

E-Tolls: A System Rejected by the People

The e-toll system, introduced by the national government to improve Gauteng's roads, has faced widespread rejection from the province's residents. Lesufi confirmed that, following discussions with key stakeholders including the ministers of finance and transport, an agreement was reached to begin the process of switching off and delinking the e-toll system by 31 March 2024. This move, long awaited by motorists who have been burdened by daily toll charges, marks a significant shift in government policy, influenced by persistent public opposition and the advocacy of groups like the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Chaotic Scenes at SOPA

Advertisment

However, the SOPA was not without its dramatic moments. The announcement came amidst chaotic scenes as members of the legislature threw bottles at each other, sparked by allegations from an EFF member about the presence of "unauthorized militia" linked to Lesufi and the ANC. The disruption underscored the intense political and social tensions surrounding the e-toll issue and other security concerns within the province.

Investing in the Future: Broadband and 5G Connectivity

Beyond the e-toll saga, Lesufi's announcement of a R2.7 billion investment in broadband and 5G connectivity signals a bold step towards enhancing Gauteng's digital infrastructure. This initiative is designed to attract investors and support both new and existing businesses, positioning Gauteng as a leading digital hub in South Africa. By improving access to high-speed internet and supporting the rollout of 5G technology, the Gauteng provincial government aims to spur economic growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving global digital landscape.

In conclusion, the twin announcements by Premier Panyaza Lesufi represent a pivotal moment for Gauteng. The decision to switch off the e-toll system reflects a responsive government heeding the call of its citizens. At the same time, the significant investment in digital infrastructure demonstrates a forward-looking approach to economic development and competitiveness. As these plans unfold, the eyes of South Africa and the world will be on Gauteng, watching as it navigates the challenges of infrastructure development and digital transformation.