Gamuda Bhd Amplifies Construction Innovation with Google Cloud's GenAI in Global Expansion

PETALING JAYA: Gamuda Bhd is revolutionizing the construction industry by enhancing its digital capabilities through an expanded partnership with Google Cloud. This collaboration aims to democratize enterprise-grade generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) for its workforce, facilitating more efficient and innovative delivery of engineering and construction projects across Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Strategic Collaboration for Digital Transformation

Gamuda group's chief digital officer, John Lim Ji Xion, highlighted the transformative impact of the partnership with Google Cloud, not only in project execution but also in generating considerable stakeholder interest. This strategic move is set to redefine traditional engineering roles, paving the way for digital career opportunities within the industry. The initiative is centered around the Gamuda Innovation Hub, designed to nurture a culture of continuous learning and skill development in Google Cloud technologies.

Impressive Financial Growth and Workforce Development

Gamuda's financial report for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending July 31, 2024 (FY24), showcases a significant revenue increase to RM2.8 billion from RM1.3 billion in the same period last year. This growth is attributed to a tripling in revenue from overseas operations. The Hub's success in upskilling 50 engineers into specialized roles such as cloud architects and AI engineers underlines Gamuda's commitment to workforce development and technological innovation within the construction sector.

Future Outlook and Industry Impact

With its eyes set on the future, Gamuda anticipates its FY24 performance to be buoyed by its overseas construction activities, alongside a higher contribution from quick-turnaround projects within its property division. This expansion and embrace of GenAI technology signal a pivotal shift in the construction landscape, positioning Gamuda Bhd at the forefront of industry innovation and digital transformation.