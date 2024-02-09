Gaming for a Cause: Super Mario Bros. Movie Fundraiser at APAC

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) successfully hosted its first movie fundraising event, drawing over 500 attendees. The featured presentation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, not only entertained but also served as a beacon of unity for the Upper Miami Valley residents.

The event took place on February 4, transforming the APAC into a lively hub where guests could immerse themselves in the iconic world of Super Mario while supporting a worthy cause. The turnout was a testament to the power of collaboration and the enduring appeal of classic gaming.

A Night of Fun and Philanthropy

Beyond the captivating film, the event offered an array of engaging activities. Visitors enthusiastically purchased raffle tickets for a chance to win enticing prizes, including a Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart game, generously donated by local businesses.

The APAC lobby buzzed with excitement as attendees tried their hand at the Nintendo Switch. The atmosphere was electric, filled with laughter, friendly competition, and camaraderie.

Local Businesses Rally Together

The event was made possible through the support of local businesses, with Kasi Services stepping up as the main sponsor. Their involvement was sparked by a serendipitous encounter at a Troy Chamber Event, highlighting the power of networking and shared goals.

Other local businesses also showed their support by donating raffle prizes, contributing to the event's success. Cinemark Miami Valley even donated popcorn, adding to the authentic movie-going experience.

APAC's Mission: Building Community

The APAC's commitment to fostering community in the Upper Miami Valley was evident in the event's overwhelming success. By combining entertainment and philanthropy, APAC created an environment where people could come together, share experiences, and contribute to a larger cause.

As the night drew to a close, the air was filled with a sense of accomplishment and anticipation for future events. The Super Mario Bros. Movie fundraiser served as a reminder of the power of unity and the joy that can be found in giving back.

A Triumphant Blend of Gaming and Generosity

The first movie fundraising event at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center was a resounding success, drawing over 500 attendees eager to enjoy The Super Mario Bros. Movie while supporting a worthy cause. The lively atmosphere in the APAC lobby, filled with the sounds of laughter and friendly competition around the Nintendo Switch, encapsulated the spirit of unity and camaraderie that the event aimed to foster.

Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, such as Kasi Services and Cinemark Miami Valley, the night was filled with exciting raffle prizes and delicious popcorn. The event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of community and the joy that can be found in coming together for a shared experience. As the Arbogast Performing Arts Center continues to host events like this, it reinforces its commitment to creating a strong, united community in the Upper Miami Valley.