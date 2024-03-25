Galaxy A55 Review: Samsung's New Premium Mid-Range Marvel, Priced at Rs 42,999

The Samsung Galaxy A55, a premium mid-range smartphone, recently made its debut, aiming to blend flagship features with affordability. With a week's use as my primary device, I've delved into the nuances of its design, performance, and overall user experience. Priced at Rs 42,999 in India, the Galaxy A55 brings several high-end features to the table, including a metal frame, Gorilla Glass Victus, and IP67 water and dust resistance. Here's a comprehensive look at what makes this smartphone stand out and where it falls short.

Design and Display: A Flagship Feel

Upon first glance, the Galaxy A55 might remind you of its predecessor, but a closer look reveals key upgrades. The shift from plastic to an aluminium frame provides a more premium touch, similar to Samsung's Galaxy S series. The Awesome Iceblue variant I tested exudes a unique charm, reminiscent of the blue iPhone 15. The introduction of the 'Key island' for easier button access while on the move is a clever touch, although the phone's significant weight of 213 grams may deter users preferring lighter devices. Despite this, its 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen offers a delightful viewing experience, albeit with notable bezels that seem outdated in today's market.

Performance and Software: Smooth but Not for Gamers

Equipped with the Exynos 1480 chipset and Xclipse 530 GPU, the Galaxy A55 handles daily tasks with ease, supported by software optimization in One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. While not the fastest in its segment, it's perfectly capable for most users. However, gamers might find the device lacking, as high-end games require a compromise on settings for smooth gameplay. Additionally, the presence of bloatware and unexpected ads, especially when using other Samsung devices, could be a point of contention for some users.

Camera and Ecosystem Integration: Consistent Quality with a Catch

The Galaxy A55 retains its predecessor's triple camera setup, delivering sharp and well-balanced photos in good lighting conditions. The integration with other Samsung devices, such as tablets and earbuds, offers a seamless user experience akin to Apple's ecosystem. However, the imposition of ads and pre-installed apps at this price point is disappointing and detracts from the otherwise premium experience.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 manages to strike a balance between high-end features and affordability, offering a compelling option for those in the market for a premium mid-range smartphone. While it shines in design, display, and ecosystem integration, the phone's weight, performance limitations for gaming, and intrusive software elements could be potential drawbacks. Despite these issues, the Galaxy A55 stands as a testament to Samsung's commitment to offering flagship experiences at more accessible price points, albeit with some compromises.