GAGE Awards Tonight: Celebrating Tech Innovators in Nigeria - Live Stream at 8 PM WAT

Tonight marks a significant milestone in the Nigerian tech industry with the GAGE Awards ceremony, set to honor the country's digital pioneers. Streaming live at 8 PM WAT, the event promises to showcase the best in technology, innovation, and digital creativity.

Spotlight on Digital Excellence

The GAGE Awards, renowned as the pinnacle event for the tech sector, celebrates outstanding achievements within the Nigerian digital community. From the culinary prowess of Hilda Baci and Ify's Kitchen, battling for the Best Food Influencer of the Year, to groundbreaking initiatives like Shecode Africa and Tunde Onakoya's Slum Project competing for the Most Innovative Tech Project of the Year, the diversity of the awards highlights the broad impact of technology across various sectors.

A Culmination of Innovation and Collaboration

Concluding the NITDA CO-CREATE W.Africa Tech Exhibition, the GAGE Awards not only celebrate individual and brand achievements but also underscore the collaborative efforts driving the digital landscape forward. With the backing of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the event stands as a testament to the thriving tech ecosystem in Nigeria and Africa. Mr. Anorh, CEO of Gage Digital Company, expressed his excitement about the event, highlighting the importance of media partnerships in amplifying the reach and impact of the tech exhibition.

Where to Watch

Enthusiasts, professionals, and supporters of the tech community are invited to join the celebration online. The ceremony will be streamed live, free of charge, at 8 pm WAT on the GAGE Awards YouTube channel and Facebook page, offering a front-row seat to the innovation shaping Nigeria's digital future.

As the GAGE Awards night unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the pivotal role technology plays in our lives and the endless possibilities it presents for innovation, growth, and societal advancement. This event not only honors the achievements of today's tech leaders but also inspires the next generation to dream bigger and push boundaries further in the digital realm.