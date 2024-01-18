en English
Investments

G42 Funds New Edge Computing Company Analog in Strategic Investment

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
In a bid to advance the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into everyday life, UAE-based technology group, G42, has taken a strategic leap. The group has expanded its investment realm by funding Analog, a new edge computing company. This move further cements G42’s commitment to tailoring AI solutions to human needs, narrowing the chasm between potential tech capabilities and their practical application.

Unlocking the Potential of Edge Computing

At the heart of Analog’s operations is the utilisation of edge computing, a technology that processes data closer to its source rather than depending on distant, centralized data centers. Such proximity to data sources provides benefits such as swifter processing speeds, diminished latency, and heightened operational efficiency. Analog’s focus extends to the integration of smart sensors, fueling the creation of a more intuitive and interconnected environment.

A Network of Seamless Interconnections

The company’s vision goes beyond merely connecting devices; it aims to foster a network that interlinks individuals, locations, and objects with near-seamless fluidity. By doing so, it aspires to revolutionize how we interact with our surroundings, breathing life into everyday objects and making our environments more responsive and engaging.

Investing in the Future of Technology

G42’s investment in Analog is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to the evolution of multiple industries. By enhancing operational effectiveness and introducing smarter, more responsive technology where it’s needed most, G42 seeks to be a catalyst for change. The group’s portfolio of AI-powered businesses is a testament to their vision, and the addition of Analog, with its focus on edge computing AI, is just another building block in their grand design.

Launched at the World Economic Forum, Analog has ambitious plans to leverage edge computing capabilities to deliver custom solutions for global issues. And with G42, the biggest investor in Analog, the company is well-positioned to make significant strides in the tech landscape. As they deny any affiliations with blacklisted Chinese entities, it’s clear that their focus is on creating a future where technology works for humanity, not against it.

Investments Tech UAE
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

