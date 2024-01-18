Future Windows AI Features May Require 16GB RAM: Research

New research from TrendForce suggests that the upcoming AI features in Windows, like the expanded Copilot tool, will function best with at least 16 gigabytes of RAM. Microsoft is reportedly considering 16GB as the baseline for AI-enhanced PCs. This shift towards greater local hardware resources is a departure from the current dependence on cloud-based services for AI capabilities.

Unofficial Recommendation, Not a Mandate

Microsoft has not officially mandated the 16GB requirement in its technical or business documentation. There are no reports of the Copilot tool malfunctioning on PCs with less RAM. However, the recommendation comes as a precursor to the anticipated need for more local hardware resources for future AI capabilities. End users are not immediately required to adopt this new standard, but the suggestion is clear - more RAM may mean better performance.

Boosting AI with NPUs

Intel and AMD are gearing up their processors to support these AI features. Intel's 14th-gen Core processors and AMD's upcoming 8000-series Ryzen chips are being equipped with AI-boosting Neural Processing Units (NPUs). These NPUs, in tandem with the recommended 16GB RAM, are likely to enhance the performance of AI features on Windows machines.

Impact on Manufacturers and Users

Manufacturers may be encouraged to adopt a minimum of 16GB RAM standard for new laptops and desktops that advertise Windows 11 AI features. As modern laptops often have non-upgradeable, soldered-in RAM, users should consider a RAM upgrade as an easy way to enhance performance. Some laptop designs, like the Framework or ThinkPad P series laptops, allow RAM upgrades. New designs with CAMM modules may make upgrades more feasible in the future. This shift towards higher RAM requirements could also catalyze a rise in the annual demand for PC DRAM bits, affecting the hardware refresh cycle industry-wide.