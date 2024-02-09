Funko Launches Space Jam-Themed Digital Collectibles: A New Era of NFT Ownership

Funko, the globally recognized creator of Pop! vinyl figures, is about to redefine collectibles with its upcoming release of digital collectibles inspired by the beloved Space Jam franchise. The new line, set to launch on Tuesday, February 20, features iconic characters such as Lola Bunny, Bugs Bunny, and Daffy Duck, along with the Monstars and Freddy Funko in a Tune Squad jersey, as part of an animated trading card series known as Digital Pop! These unique digital assets are non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a new form of digital ownership.

A New Era of Collectibles

The Space Jam-themed digital collectibles will be available for purchase through the Droppp.io platform, with standard packs containing five Digital Pop! priced at $9.99 USD and premium packs with 17 Digital Pop! costing $29.99 USD. With only 25,000 standard packs and 15,000 premium packs being released, fans will need to act quickly to secure their digital loot. Adding to the excitement, some of the Digital Pop! in this collection can be redeemed for physical Funko Pop! collectibles, offering a rare opportunity for fans to own limited-edition merchandise.

Bridging the Physical and Digital Worlds

Funko's entrance into the world of NFTs represents a significant shift in the collectibles market, as the company bridges the gap between physical and digital assets. By incorporating NFT technology, Funko is providing fans with an innovative way to engage with their favorite characters while also tapping into the growing trend of digital ownership.

"We're thrilled to bring the Space Jam universe to life in a new and exciting way through our Digital Pop! collectibles," said Brian Mariotti, CEO of Funko. "As the world becomes increasingly digital, we see tremendous potential in offering fans unique and authentic experiences that blend the physical and digital realms."

Accessible and Secure

To ensure that fans worldwide can participate in this groundbreaking release, Funko has made the Space Jam-themed digital collectibles accessible through various payment methods, including credit card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. The use of NFTs also guarantees the authenticity and security of each digital asset, providing collectors with peace of mind and the ability to verify the rarity of their Digital Pop!

With the countdown to the release underway, fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to add these exclusive digital collectibles to their collections. As Funko continues to push the boundaries of what it means to be a collector in the modern age, the Space Jam-themed Digital Pop! line is poised to become a defining moment in the company's history.

As Brian Mariotti aptly sums up, "This is just the beginning of our journey into the world of digital collectibles, and we're excited to see where it takes us and our fans."