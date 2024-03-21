Fujifilm India Unveils Instax Mini 99: A Leap in Instant Photography with Innovative Features

Fujifilm India made headlines on Thursday with the announcement of the Instax Mini 99, the latest entrant in its widely appreciated Instax series. This new model is touted to bring enhanced features and creative control to the users, enriching the instant photography experience. Koji Wada, the Managing Director of Fujifilm India, expressed his excitement about the launch, emphasizing the company's commitment to spreading joy through their products.

Revolutionizing Instant Photography

The Instax Mini 99 is described as an evolution over its predecessor, the Instax Mini 90, with several innovative features designed to empower users. Notably, the introduction of the "Color Effect Control" allows for the application of different light colors directly to the film, offering six unique color expressions. Additionally, the new Vignette Mode focuses attention on the center by reducing exposure around the edges of each photo. These features, combined with Brightness Control, unlock a myriad of possibilities for creative expression in instant prints.

Enhanced User Experience

Building on the legacy of the Instax Mini 90, the Mini 99 inherits several popular functions including Landscape, Macro, Indoor and Sports modes, alongside Self-timer, Bulb, and Double Exposure modes. This suite of features ensures that the Instax Mini 99 caters to a wide range of photography needs, from casual snapshots to more deliberate, artistic compositions. Fujifilm's commitment to innovation is evident in the seamless integration of these functions, enhancing the user's experience and expanding the creative potential of instant photography.

Availability and Pricing

The eagerly awaited Instax Mini 99 has been priced at Rs 20,999 for its launch on April 4. It will be available for purchase through multiple channels, including Instax.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading online retailers, as well as select brick-and-mortar stores. This launch not only signifies Fujifilm's dedication to advancing the field of instant photography but also reinforces their position in the Indian market as a leader in imaging technology.

As Fujifilm India celebrates the launch of the Instax Mini 99, the photography community awaits with anticipation. The arrival of this new camera promises to enrich the instant photography landscape, offering both novices and enthusiasts alike more ways to capture and share their moments. With its innovative features and creative possibilities, the Instax Mini 99 is set to become a cherished tool for those looking to preserve their memories in a tangible, joyful format.