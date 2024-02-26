From UNILAG to Silicon Valley: Nigerian Innovators Forge a New Path in AI, Prioritizing Privacy and Security

In a world increasingly reliant on artificial intelligence (AI), two former University of Lagos students, Abdul-Hakeem Omotayo and Mahmud Adeleye, are making notable strides with their startup, Interactif AI. Their journey from the bustling streets of Lagos to the tech hubs of Silicon Valley is not just a tale of innovation but a mission to embed privacy and security within the AI landscape. Omotayo and Adeleye, with their diverse backgrounds in Mathematics, Statistics, Accounting, and Software Engineering, are redefining how AI can empower and safeguard the digital ecosystem.

The Genesis of Interactif AI

Meeting at the University of Lagos, Omotayo and Adeleye discovered a shared vision: to leverage technology for a global impact. This vision birthed Interactif AI, a platform designed to enhance team productivity through conversational AI assistants and Code Copilots. These AI-powered tools are not just about automating repetitive tasks; they're about creating a secure and efficient way to interact with data. With a 95% satisfaction rate from early adopters, Interactif AI stands at the forefront of integrating AI into daily workflows while prioritizing user privacy through its Real-Time Personally Identifiable Information Safeguard and a Private, Self-Hosted AI suite for organizations.

Addressing the Elephant in the Room: Privacy and Security in AI

The rapid advancement of AI technologies brings with it a host of privacy and security concerns. Omotayo and Adeleye are acutely aware of these issues, having contributed to projects aimed at empowering individuals of Black descent and democratizing AI research for African languages. Their work with Interactif AI reflects a strong commitment to these values, emphasizing the importance of data privacy and security in AI workflows. This commitment is particularly relevant in light of recent discussions on the security risks posed by AI systems and the escalating privacy risks associated with the rapid adoption of generative AI by companies.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Interactif AI

Omotayo and Adeleye envision their AI assistants becoming an integral part of tech ecosystems worldwide within the next five years. Their journey from UNILAG to Silicon Valley is a testament to the potential of African innovators in the global tech scene. As they continue to refine their platform, the duo remains focused on the ethical use of AI, aiming to mitigate the downsides of Artificial Intelligence, such as privacy breaches and biases, through their innovative solutions. By doing so, Interactif AI not only aims to revolutionize the tech ecosystem but also to ensure that the future of AI is secure and inclusive.